Shirley E. Marsh
Born: November 29, 1939; Sullivan, Ohio
Died: April 21, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Shirley E. Marsh, 80, of Princeton, IL passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home.
Shirley was born on November 29, 1939 to the late Paul and Helen (Earley) Morris in Sullivan, Ohio. She graduated from Malden High School, Class of 1957. She married the late Gerald Marsh on December 13, 1975 in Seattle Washington. They moved to Princeton in 1996 where they would spend out their days. She worked in retail sales most of her life. She was a member of the New Hope of the Nazarene Church as well as a long standing volunteer at Friends of Strays.
She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and fostering old and hard-to-place dogs. She was an animal lover of all kinds, but dogs were definitely her favorite. She liked to volunteer and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Shirley is survived by one son, Dan Swanlund of Princeton, IL; two grandchildren, Christy Hoffman of Princeton, IL and Troy Hubbard of Princeton, IL; eight great-grandchildren; and one sister, Sharon Jensen of Princeton, IL.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Helen Morris, her husband of 37 years, Gerald Marsh (04/22/2013), and one son, Paul Swanlund.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Friends of Strays, Princeton, IL.
Online live streaming services will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. officiated by Reverend Laura Root-Tanner. You may join us via private Facebook group, be sure to join the group before 11 a.m. on Saturday at Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments Memorial Service Group. https://www.facebook.com/groups/Norbergmemorialhomememorialservicegroup/
Graveside services will follow at Elm Lawn Cemetery in Princeton, IL.
