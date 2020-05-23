Steven R. Kelly
Steven R. Kelly

Born: December 8, 1967; Sterling

Died: May 19, 2020; Sterling

TAMPICO – Steven R. Kelly, 52, of Tampico, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at CGH Medical Center.

Steven was born in Sterling on December 8, 1967, the son of Ronald and Kathryn (Brandau) Kelly. He was a 1986 graduate of Tampico High School. Steve was employed as a farmer and previous manager for Goldstar FS in Deer Grove. He enjoyed supporting local wildlife groups, and was known as an avid outdoorsman and "Jack of all trades."

Survivors include his mother, Kathryn Kelly; one daughter, Maggie (Robert) Zais; one son, Patrick (Nancy) Kelly; one sister, Karla Smith; one brother, Mark (Joan) Kelly; three nieces, Emily Kelly, Kaitlyn Kelly, and Kelly Smith; two nephews, Tyler Kelly, and RJ Smith; significant other, Michelle Glafka; and many friends. Special thanks to Paul Forward and Rosie Rohrbacker.

Steven was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Kelly; as well as his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Cremation rites have been accorded. Private family services will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Amish Ambulance Service, c/o Kathy Kelly, 354 Backbone Rd., Tampico, IL 61283.

Online condolences may be made at www.garlandfuneralhomes.com


Published in Bureau County Republican on May 23, 2020.
