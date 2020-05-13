Sue Austin
M. Sue Austin

Born: April 18, 1925; Princeton

Died: May 7, 2020; Princeton

PRINCETON – Sue (Phillips) Austin, 95, passed away Thursday, May 7th, 2020 in Princeton, IL.

Sue was born April 18, 1925 in Princeton, IL to Rodney and Minnie (Thulean) Phillips with the given name Marilynn Sue Phillips. She attended Princeton High School, graduating in 1943. On April 16, 1955 Sue married Charles "Charlie" Austin at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton, the church she was confirmed at in 1939. After 49 years of marriage, Charlie passed away June 16, 2004. Also preceding her in death were her parents; a daughter, Charlotte Gibson (1972); and siblings, Arva Mead, Ruth Mead, David "Bliss" Phillips, and Richard "Dick" Phillips.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Chandra (Ben) Freeland of Creedmoor, NC' along with two great-grandsons, Brett and Cole Freeland; a special nephew, Kenneth "Sam" Mead of Princeton, and several nieces and nephews.

Sue spent her career at Citizens First National Bank in Princeton, retiring in 1985, one month shy of 39 years. She and Charlie enjoyed a trip to Hawaii for her longtime employment and dedication to the bank. She enjoyed her volunteer work at The Closet for several years, reading, doing puzzles, crochet, needlepoint, and most of all working alongside her husband each year planting a garden. They shared their bountiful harvest with family, friends, and neighbors and did a lot of canning and freezing. Sue loved to make jams and pies. A special memory of Sue is her rooster "lemon drop" jar, always filled for the kids that came to visit.

A graveside service will be Tuesday, May 12th 2020 at the Henry Cemetery in Henry, IL at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Derek Boggs officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Evangelical Covenant Church, Princeton, IL.

Online condolences and memorials may be left at www.norbergfh.com.

Arrangements made by Norberg Memorial Home, Inc. & Monuments.


Published in Bureau County Republican on May 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Norberg Memorial Home Inc
701 E Thompson St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 875-2425
