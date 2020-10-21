1/1
Terrence G. "TJ" Stephenson
Terrence 'TJ' G. Stephenson

Born: November 26, 1988; Dixon

Died: October 13, 2020; Peoria

PRINCETON – Terrence "TJ" Gene Stephenson, 31, of Princeton, passed away on October 13, 2020 at OSF St. Francis in Peoria.

On Saturday, there will be a visitation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Hurst Funeral Home in La Salle. Graveside services will follow in Twin Grove Cemetery in Steward.

TJ was born in Dixon on November 26, 1988 to Scott L. Stephenson and DeAnna F. Wozniak. He was a graduate of Princeton High School.

TJ worked as a mechanic.

TJ cherished quality time spent with his sons. He enjoyed the outdoors, racing, music, and mechanics. He loved meeting new people.T

J is survived by his sons, Gage Wesley and Jac's; his father, Scott Stephenson of Princeton; brother, William Scott (Amber) Stephenson of Tampico; sister, DeAnna Calderon; his nieces and nephew ,Hailey, Leland, Emiley, Miranda, and Elena; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother DeAnna on April 4, 2003, grandmother, Elaine; grandparents; and two cousins, Joshua R. Hopper and W. Timothy.

Online condolences may be viewed and remembrances shared at www.hurstfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hurst Funeral Home
650 5Th St
La Salle, IL 61301
(815) 223-0380
