Terri L. (Oloffson) Smith



Born: December 29, 1957; Alexandria, Virginia



Died: October 4, 2020; Oregon



ROCKFORD – Terri L. Smith of Rockford, Il died Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Serenity Hospice Home in Oregon, IL after a short battle with cancer.



Terri was born December 29, 1957 at Fort Belvoir Hospital in Alexandria, VA to Gary and Mary (Rutledge) Oloffson. They survive.



Terri is also survived by her fiance, Gary Hall; her son, Timothy (Sheena) Smith; granddaughter, Victoria Smith; grandson, Kilian Smith; her sisters, Andrea (James) Nelson and Lisa (Robert) Grush; nieces, Kailey Nelson and Katie Nelson; nephews, Cole Grush and Jacob Grush; great-nieces, Charlotte Nelson and Rosalie Nelson; and her beloved dog, Nala.



She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; and a nephew, Stefan J. Nelson.



Terri worked as a cosmetologist for many years and most recently at Great Clips in Rochelle. She loved doing hair, living on the farm and driving the tractor during harvest time; also, taking her beloved dog, Nala for walks and taking care of her flowers.



Cremation rites have been accorded by Stateline Cremations in Loves Park, IL.



There will be a celebration of life at a later date.





