1/1
Thelma E. Casper
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma E. Casper

Born: May 19, 1924; Buda

Died: August 19, 2020; Eau Claire, Wisconsin

TISKILWA – Thelma Eleanor Casper, 96, formerly of Tiskilwa, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

She was born May 19, 1924 in Buda, Illinois, the daughterof Herbert and Bess (Sweet) Knapp. She married Oral D. Casper September 7, 1947 in Oakland, California. He passed away April 21, 1995. Thelma graduated from Tiskilwa High School in 1942, attended Brown's Business College, and worked for Atlas Diesel Company in Oakland, California. After returning to Illinois, she worked in the sales office of General Telephone Company and retired in 1989 from LCN Closers in Princeton, Illinois after 25 years of service. She was a lifetime and very active memberof the Tiskilwa United Methodist Church where she belonged to United MethodistWomen and Loyal Daughters. While living in Eau Claire, she attended Chapel Heights United Methodist Church. She also was a Past Matron and 50-year member of the Order of Eastern Star and a member of Friends of Strays.

Survivors include one daughter, Karlyn (Terry) Etheridge of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; one stepson, Gerald Casper of Montgomery, Alabama; a granddaughter, Talya (William) Purdon of Pittsville, Wisconsin; a grandson, Tyler Etheridge of Salt Lake City, Utah; and a stepgranddaughter, Jennifer(Eric) Thompson of Jeffersonton, Virginia. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Finley, Weston, and Belleau Purdon; and step-great-grandchildren, Victoria, Lauren and Hartley Thompson.

Thelma's gentle kindness, love, and grace will be missed by her family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, one brother, Herbert W. Knapp, Jr.; and one sister, Joyce, in infancy.

Graveside services will be held Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Renee Kindlee of Tiskilwa Community Church officiating. Burial will be in Mount Bloom Cemetery in Tiskilwa, Illinois. The Fiocchi Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Private online condolence maybe left for Thelma's family at www.FiocchiFuneralHomes.com

Memorials may be directed to Chapel Heights United Methodist Church, 300 E. Hamilton Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701; Tiskilwa Community Church, 140 W. Main St., Tiskilwa, IL 61368, or Friends of Strays, PO Box 315, Princeton, IL 61356.

Her family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff atMayo Health System for their compassionate care, and Rich Fiocchi for assisting the family with arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved