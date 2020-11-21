1/1
Thomas E. Foes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas E. Foes

Born: March 4, 1947; Kewanee

Died: November 17, 2020; Princeton

PRINCETON – Thomas E. Foes, 73, of Annawan, IL passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Liberty Village, Princeton.

Cremation rites will be accorded and a graveside service will be held at a later date.

He was born March 4, 1947 in Kewanee, Illinois, the son of Morris E. and Laura F. (Rakestraw) Foes. Tom married Cynthia Ratliff on September 21, 1968 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Sheffield, Illinois. She survives in Annawan.

He is also survived by two children, Heather (Chris) Grubb of Milton, Georgia, and Matt Foes of Sheffield; four grandchildren, Lauren and Hayden Grubb, and Abby and Ella Foes; one sister, Joyce Dixon of Peoria, Illinois; two stepsisters: Marlene Etheridge of Princeton, and Connie Jaggers of Sheffield; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Gerald Foes.

Tom graduated from Manlius High School with the Class of 1965.

He retired from John Deere Harvester Works in Moline, Illinois after 30 years and continued farming the rest of his active years.

Tom enjoyed antique tractor rides, western movies, NASCAR, and boating with his grandchildren. He served for 2 years in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany during that time.

Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Sheffied and The Michael J. Fox Parkinson's Foundation.

Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.

Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bureau County Republican on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grant-Johnson Funeral Home
30 W Mechanic St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 699-7711
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Grant-Johnson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved