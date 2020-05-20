Thomas Edward Peacock, age 87Born: May 28, 1932Died: May 16, 2020PRINCETON - Passing away contently in the place he so desired to be ... at home surrounded by his family...Tom is in heaven and again reunited with the love of his life, Shirley.Proverbs 17:6 "Children's children are a crown to the aged, and parents are the pride of their children."Leaving behind his beloved family ... Rick (Beth) Peacock, Diane (Mike) Dickinson, Wayne (Stacy) Peacock, Tammi (Mitch) Lanxon; grandchildren, Bridget (Joe) Simbila, Derek (Lizet) Dickinson, Lindsey (Austin) Burrows; 4 great-grandchildren, Addisen & Jayda Simbila, Olivia Dickinson, and Kellen Burrows; one brother, Chuck (Betzy) Peacock; and sister Sue Ann Cochran.Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Peacock; parents, Josephine (George) Rauschenbach & Charles Findley Peacock. Additionally, brothers Guy Williams and Jack Rauschenbach.Life began for Tom after high school with an enlistment into the U.S. Army serving in the 1st Calvary Division during the Korean War. Tom was in the "scouting unit" as his division advanced up "Hill 300" in the southern Korea battle front. The unit attacked, and Tom suffered a life-changing grenade injury. Flown to Japan hospital first, he endured 3 years of hospitalization as he worked his way back from Korea through hospitals in Hawaii, California, Colorado and home state of Ohio. Tom was honored with the Purple Heart. He served his country with great pride and much sacrifice for freedom. To this day, a true patriot; Tom's hope remained for healing of our land, and respect for one another restored.We lost a special man; a man who brought great love, humor, and passion as a devoted father, grandfather, inspirational veteran, and caring friend to so many. His heart was one of serving. His life was one of compassion. Tom loved the outdoors, and the joy in nature. Throughout life, he enjoyed art/pencil drawing, woodworking, backyard games, competitive pinochle, swimming/lake life (& yes, fishing while back floating). Gratitude is the memory of the heart, and the family is grateful and blessed to have had their Dad apart of this life's journey.In light of the current environment, a private family service will be held in Princeton with a graveside memorial service at a later date in North Royalton, Ohio where Tom will be laid to rest. We recognize many have held us up in thought and prayer over the past months and support us today in our loss. For that, we wish to extend our heartfelt thanks as we will miss seeing you as we celebrate his life.If a memorial is being considered, please know one is set up at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Princeton toward the Emergency Fund for those in need.