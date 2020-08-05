1/1
Timothy C. Hayes Jr.
Timothy C. Hayes Jr.

Born: June 21, 1965; Chicago

Died: August 2, 2020; Princeton

PRINCETON – Timothy Christopher Hayes Jr., 55, of Princeton, died at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at his home.

A private family service will be Saturday, August 8, 2020. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 7, 2020 at Grant-Johnson Funeral Home, Princeton.

Tim was born June 21, 1965, in Chicago, the son of Timothy C. (Catherine B. Linnane) Hayes Sr. He married Laurie Phillips in June 1996 in Princeton, IL. They divorced.

Timothy is survived by twin daughters, Brittany A. (Bobbie) Gould of Bowling Green, KY, and Cydney C. Hayes of Aiea, HI; his mother, Catherine B. Hayes of Princeton, IL; three sisters, Cathy M. (James) Peterson of Wyanet, IL, Mary (Michael) Dawson of Tucson, AZ, and Patty M. Eberhardt (Mike Durr) of Springfield, IL; four nieces and nephews, Justin C. (Lacey Christ) Peterson of Walnut, IL, Austin J. (Jordan) Peterson of Annawan, IL, Torri M. (Isay Angulo) Peterson of Peru, IL, and Lori M. Dawson of New York; one great-niece, Ainsley L. Peterson; and special friend, Brenda and her family.

Tim also had many aunts, uncles, and cousins in Ireland.

Tim enjoyed the Steelers, Cubs, spending hours in his garden, and his family. If he wasn't at home, you could find him on the golf course, bowling alley, or his garage always enjoying a cold one and listening to his tunes. His door was always open. He will be forever missed and always in our hearts.

He was preceded in death by his father, Timothy C. Hayes Sr on July 9th, 1993; one sister, Angela M. Hayes on July 6th, 2001; and one niece, Kristina P. Dawson on November 28th, 2004.

Tim graduated from Princeton High School in 1983. He worked for the City of Princeton in the sanitation department and then the cemetery department.

He was a member of Wyaton Hills Golf Course, Princeton, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed Family of Timothy C. Hayes, Jr.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Grant-Johnson Funeral Home
30 W Mechanic St
Princeton, IL 61356
(815) 699-7711
Memories & Condolences
August 4, 2020
So sorry for his passing ,he bowled on my team on Sunday mornings had a ball with him,rest in peace Tim
Tom Hendrickson
Friend
