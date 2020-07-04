1/
Tory A. Turpen
Tory A. Turpen

Born: October 20, 1985

Died: June 13, 2020

PEORIA – Tory Allen Turpen, 34, passed away suddenly in Peoria, Illinois on Saturday, June 13th, 2020.

Tory was born on October 20th, 1985 to Brian Turpen and Sandra (Turner) Turpen. He attended Princeton High School.

He is survived by his son, Ethan Lee Turpen; his parents, Brian (Julie) Turpen, and Sandra (Turner) Turpen; two brothers, Matthew (Ashley) Turpen, Springfield, Illinois, and Shane Turpen, Glendale, Colorado; two stepbrothers, Jordan (Alyssa) Wetsel and Ryan (Carson) Wetsel; his grandmother, Judith Turpen of Buckeye, Arizona; his nephew, Nolan Turpen; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Forrest Turpen; and grandparents, Lester and Phyllis Turner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for Tory's son to establish an educational fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/college-fund-for-ethan-turpen

A private family service will be held at a later date.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Jul. 4, 2020.
