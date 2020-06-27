Velma Hassler
Velma Elizabeth Hassler

Born: April 27, 1925; Northville, SD

Died: June 24, 2020; Princeton, IL

Velma Elizabeth Hassler, 95, of Princeton, Illinois, passed away at 8:50 pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Liberty Village of Princeton.

In honor of her wishes cremation rites will be accorded and there will be no services. Burial will take place in Elm Lawn Memorial Park, Princeton, Illinois.

She was born April 27, 1925, in Northville, South Dakota, the daughter of Frank and Elizabeth Amy (Flint) Mead.

Velma married Russell W. Hassler, August 9, 1948, in Rockford, Illinois. He preceded her in death December 20, 2016.

She is survived by one son, David Hassler of Oswego, Illinois; and 4 nieces and five nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Larry D. Hassler; one sister, Blanche Monnier; and 2 brothers, Morris and Warren Mead.

She worked as a nurse's aide in the Maternity Ward at Perry Memorial Hospital and later worked in the Central Services department. She was a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, Princeton, Illinois.

Memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Jun. 27, 2020.
