Walter N. harmon
Born: March 5, 1931; Olney
Died: March 23, 2020; Tiskilwa
TISKILWA – Walter N. Harmon, 89, of Tiskilwa, Illinois passed away at 3:39 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020 at his home.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a private graveside service will be held at Mt. Bloom Cemetery, Tiskilwa, Illinois with Deacon John Murphy officiating.
Walter was born March 5, 1931 in Olney, Illinois the son of Vern and Mabel (Clodfelter) Harmon. He married N. Muriel Campbell on October 28, 1951 in Bradford. She preceded him in death on October 3, 2014.
He is survived by three daughters, Nancy (Mark) Johnston of Tiskilwa, Deb (John) Bohm of Walnut, and Cindy (David) Jennings of Rhome, Texas; one son-in law, Gary Grindley of Urbana, nine grandchildren, Joseph (Kady) Dever, Corey (Bethen Campbell) Dever, Chad (Stephanie) Dever, Jana (Brady Nordstrom) Bohm, Kyle (Hannah) Bohm, Eric (Olivia) Johnston, Nick (Jessica) Johnston, Nikki (Bo) Duge, and Megan Jennings; and 22 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife; one daughter, Peggy Harmon-Grindley; one grandson, Christopher Johnston; three brothers; and two sisters.
Walter graduated from Bradford High School with the Class of 1949. Though he never went to college, he was a lifelong learner. He received his real estate broker license, pilot and boat license, received his HAZMAT endorsement and was a tax assesor in Bureau County.
He, along with his wife, owned and operated Harmon Real Estate and Harmon Excavating in Tiskilwa, Illinois.
Walter enjoyed, gardening, working, and spending time with his family.
Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice in Walter's memory.
