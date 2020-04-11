|
|
Wayne L. Baldwin
Born: June 11, 1933; Kewanee
Died: April 9, 2020; Princeton
PRINCETON – Wayne L. Baldwin, 86, of Tiskilwa, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at Aperion Care Center, Princeton.
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are through the Fiocchi-Jensen Funeral Home, Princeton. Private online condolences may be left for hisfamily at ]www.FiocchiFuneralHomes.com.
Wayne was born on June 11, 1933 in Kewanee to Kenneth W. and Hazel (Martin) Baldwin. He was a heavy equipment operator, having been a lifetime member of International Union of Operating Engineers Local 649. He served in the United States Army in the Korean War. He married Dixie J. Nye on June 28, 1959 in the Tiskilwa Baptist Church. He was a member of the Tiskilwa Community Church and a lifetime member of the Wyanet VFW 6634.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dixie Baldwin; two daughters, Laura (Jonathan) Harper ofRomeoville, IL., and Chris Foster of Tiskilwa; and four grandchildren, Carolyn Harper of Niles, Margaret and Alex Harper of Romeoville, and Cole Foster ofOttawa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Joyce Opsal; his brother, Michael Baldwin; and one grandchild in infancy.
Memorials may be madeto the Tiskilwa Community Church.