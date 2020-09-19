1/1
William B. Parker Jr.
William B. Parker Jr.

Born: October 20, 1950

Died: September 10, 2020

PRINCETON – On Thursday, September 10th, 2020, William Barr Parker Jr., loving father, brother, colleague and friend, passed away at the age of 69.

Bill was born on October 20th, 1950 in Princeton, Illinois to William and Dorothy Parker. He graduated in 1968; he was a meticulous and talented jeweler, with a career spanning over 40 years. On March 15, 1975. he married Janna Matkins. They raised their son Ben, who was the pride and joy of Bill's life.

Bill was a talented and avid golfer, a passion that he passed down to his son, who also loves chasing things and being frustrated. He loved the outdoors, and he enjoyed collecting artworks commemorating his time spent pursuing the elusive green-headed mallard throughout the Illinois river bottoms. He was known for his dry wit, generous and thoughtful gift-giving, and his love of artistry and craftsmanship.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother Dorothy, and his father William.

He is survived by his son, Ben; his sister, Joan; and a host of other family members, friends and colleagues. He will be sorely missed by all of them.

Good night, sweet prince.

The funeral service will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.grant-johnsonfh.com.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Sep. 19, 2020.
