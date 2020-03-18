Home

POWERED BY

William E. Anderson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William E. Anderson Obituary
William E. anderson

Born: Dec. 23, 1941; Princeton

Died: March 14, 2020; Peoria

TISKILWA – William E. Anderson, 78, of Tiskilwa, passed away on Saturday, March 14, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria.

Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the Tiskilwa Community Church with Revs. Doug and Renee Kindle officiating. Private interment will be held at Mt. Bloom Cemetery at a later date. His family will receive friends from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday in the chapel of The Fiocchi-Jensen Funeral Home, Princeton, with a Masonic service at 6:45 p.m., and again from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday in the church. Private online condolences may be leftfor his family at www.FiocchiFuneralHomes.com.

William was born on December23, 1941 in Princeton to Roy and Pearl (Jackson) Anderson. He was a class of 1960 graduate of TiskilwaHigh School. He married Sharon Sissel on June 25, 1961 in Tiskilwa. He worked as a truck driver and school busdriver.

He was a member of the Tiskilwa Community Chruch and a past master of the Princeton Masonic Lodge #587.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Anderson of Tiskilwa; his son, Ted (Michelle) Anderson of Wenona; 3 grandchildren; Savanna, Michael and Ryan; and his sister, Helen (Duane) Bothe of Dixon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Jeffry and Michael; and his brother, James.

Memorials may be made to the Tiskilwa Library.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -