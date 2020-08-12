1/1
Yvonne M. Arbuckle
{ "" }
Yvonne M. Arbuckle

Born: May 1, 1959

Died: August 7, 2020

MORTON – Yvonne Marie Arbuckle, 61, of Morton, IL passed away on August 7, 2020 at Apostolic Christian Timber Ridge.

Born in Guam (US Naval Hospital) on May 1, 1959 to Vergil and Barbara (Becker) Arbuckle, she was the seventh child in a family of 9.

Yvonne was a beautiful, happy, blonde-headed little girl who was loved by her family. When Yvonne was 2 years old, she got a very high fever. They packed her in ice and got the fever down, then the fever spiked again to a temperature of 108 degrees. The fever could not be brought down in time, causing severe medical and learning disabilities for the rest of her life. For the last 20 years, Yvonne's home was at Apostolic Christian Timber Ridge in Morton, IL, where she enjoyed many friends, her roommate Jen, music, movies, holidays, outings and visits from family. The staff cared for Yvonne like a loved family member.

Yvonne is survived by her sisters, Cathy Seagren, Teresa (Charlie) Scheuermann, Janice (Cliff) McAllister, Cheryl Warner, Patricia (Rodney) Greve; and her brothe,r Ricardo (Mary) Arbuckle along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.

Yvonne was welcomed into Heaven's light by her grandparents; her parents; her sisters, Melody Cade and Carol Blakely; her niece, Cherie; and her nephew, Joshua.

A private graveside service will be held at Mt. Bloom Cemetery, Tiskilwa, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers please send any donations to Apostolic Christian Timber Ridge Memorial Fund/ Sensory Department, 2125 Veterans Road Morton, IL 61550.


Published in Bureau County Republican on Aug. 12, 2020.
