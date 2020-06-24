Zulma m. 'babe' rote coville
Born: May 21, 1932; Yorktown Twp.
Died: June 19, 2020; Walnut
WALNUT – Zulma M. "Babe" Rote Coville, age 88, died Friday, June 19, 2020 due to complications from a car accident in February.
Babe was born on May 21, 1932 in Yorktown Township, the daughter of August and Florence (Becker) DeWaele. She married Lowell Rote on April 21, 1951 in Walnut. He died on April 6, 2008. Babe later married Max Coville on March 30, 2016. He died February 1, 2019. Babe was employed as Bus Driver with the Walnut and Bureau Valley School District for 25 years. She also worked at the Villager Shop and Lundstrom Florists in Walnut. Babe was a member of the First Christian Church in Walnut and the Walnut American Legion Auxillary.
Survivors include one daughter, Caryl (Mike) Dimmig of Walnut; two sons, Duaine (Debra) Rote of Morrison and Ronald Rote of Princeton; one sister, Anna (Herb) Fridge of Walnut; sister-in-law, Ellen DeWaele of Walnut; three grandchildren, Jason Rote, Angie (Brett) Flannery and Daniel (Jessica) Dimmig; three great grandchildren, Evan Flannery, Gannon Dimmig and Taylor Dimmig; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers; one sister and one great-granddaughter.
Private family services were held at the Garland Funeral Home in Walnut followed by burial at the Walnut Cemetery.
Memorials established to the First Christian Church of Walnut, Gateway Services and Walnut Rescue Unit.
Online condolences may be sent to www.garlandfuneralhomes.com
Published in Bureau County Republican on Jun. 24, 2020.