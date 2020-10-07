1/1
Alan David Spingler
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALAN DAVID SPINGLER
Alan David Spingler, age 83, of Atlantic Beach, Florida passed away September 30, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center Beaches. He was born on April 4, 1937 in Little Falls, New York to the late Kenneth Spingler and Helen Williams Spingler. Alan honorably served his country in the United States Navy has a Radioman. He married the love of his life, Nancy, on October 28, 1961. After retiring from the service in 1974 they moved to Atlantic Beach. Alan enjoyed fishing, wood-working, reading mystery novels, and being with his cats. More than anything Alan loved his family dearly especially his grandchildren.
Alan is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Spingler of Atlantic Beach, FL; children, Dianna Spingler of Jacksonville, FL, and Elizabeth (Joseph) Todaro of Farmingdale, NY; brother, Alvin Spingler of Albuquerque, NM; sister Marilyn Rose of Clay, NY; grandchildren, Bryce and Savannah Sullivan.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233. 904-249-1166. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaches Leader from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ferreira Funeral Services At Beaches Memorial Park
1500 Main St.
Atlantic Beach, FL 32233
(904) 249-1166
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ferreira Funeral Services At Beaches Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved