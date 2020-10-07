ALAN DAVID SPINGLER
Alan David Spingler, age 83, of Atlantic Beach, Florida passed away September 30, 2020 at Baptist Medical Center Beaches. He was born on April 4, 1937 in Little Falls, New York to the late Kenneth Spingler and Helen Williams Spingler. Alan honorably served his country in the United States Navy has a Radioman. He married the love of his life, Nancy, on October 28, 1961. After retiring from the service in 1974 they moved to Atlantic Beach. Alan enjoyed fishing, wood-working, reading mystery novels, and being with his cats. More than anything Alan loved his family dearly especially his grandchildren.
Alan is survived by his wife of 59 years, Nancy Spingler of Atlantic Beach, FL; children, Dianna Spingler of Jacksonville, FL, and Elizabeth (Joseph) Todaro of Farmingdale, NY; brother, Alvin Spingler of Albuquerque, NM; sister Marilyn Rose of Clay, NY; grandchildren, Bryce and Savannah Sullivan.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233. 904-249-1166. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com
to sign the family's guest book.