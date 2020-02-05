Home

1928 - 2020
ALBERT FREDERICK DEAN
Albert Frederick Dean, 91, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida peacefully left his earthly home and entered into his Eternal home on January 24, 2020. Al was born February 23, 1928 in Queens, NY to Willard and Josephine Dean.
In 1960 he moved to Florida. After serving for 28 yrs. he retired from the Jax Bch Fire Department as a Captain.
He was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather! He loved the Lord and his family deeply, was always there for a friend, and greatly enjoyed being out in his boat fishing!
Al is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jennie; sons, Buddy (Tammy), Robert (Lisa); daughters, Maureen Stone, Gail Crumbley, Gloria (John) Hurst, Janet (Chris) Bonaventure; dear family friends, Mercedes (Nelson) Luna; grandchildren, David, Melissa, Suzie, James R., Karen, Selena, Katie, Craig, Robert Jr., Albert, Lawrence, Jennifer, Timmy, Leonie, Corey, Christopher, April, Niki, Sarah, Angel, Nelson Jr., Cristina, John, Jean; 48 great- grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. God truly blessed him!
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Ocean Park Baptist Church.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Feb. 6, 2020
