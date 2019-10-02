|
ALBERT N. TERRELL, SR.
John 3:1-21, Terrell - Albert N. Terrell, Sr., age 78, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida passed away September 29, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center Beaches. He was born July 1, 1941 in Hartford, Connecticut to the late Bradshaw Albert Terrell and Geraldine Louise Terrell. Albert lived in Duval County all of his life and graduated from Fletcher Highschool in 1959. He went on to work as a lineman for AT&T where he stayed for 35 years before retiring in 1996. He ended his work career as a security guard at Ponte Vedra country club, a job he loved dearly. Albert loved all sports and was nicknamed "Legs". He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife of 20 years, Virginia Terrell; and nephew, Sean Seroyer.
Albert is survived by his sons, Albert "Al" (Elizabeth) Terrell, Jr. of Callahan, FL, and Chris (Patty) Terrell of Green Cove Springs, FL; sister, Sandy Seroyer of Ponte Vedra Beach, FL; nephews, Shane (Lindsey) Seroyer of TX, Shad (Ashley) Seroyer of Ponte Vedra Beach; grandchildren, Todd (Whitney) Terrell of Yulee, Fl, and Ryan (Megan) Terrell of Yulee, FL; great grandchildren, Deacon Terrell and Truett Terrell.
A Celebration of Albert's life will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Beaches Memorial Park. The arrangements are under the care and direction of V. Todd Ferreira Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park, 1500 Main Street, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233. 904-249-1166. Visit www.ferreirafuneralservices.com to sign the family's guest book.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Oct. 3, 2019