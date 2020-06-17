ALBERT WILLIAM JOHNSON
Albert William Johnson, 81, passed away on June 11, 2020, in Ponte Vedra, Florida surrounded by his family. He was born on January 15, 1939, in Cleveland, Ohio where he grew up. Al was the son of Albert W. Johnson Sr. and Ida Schumer. He was brother to Kenneth Johnson and Gary Johnson.
At the age of 17, Al entered the U.S. Navy, where he served our country honorably. After his Naval service, he started working for UPS, where he went on to have a successful career in the shipping and courier service. Upon retirement, he and his wife Donna opened "Al's Sandwich and Ice Cream Shoppe." Al Johnson wore many hats: husband, father, grandfather, true friend, a man of God, car enthusiast, fisherman, craftsman, artist, and painter. No matter how you came to know him, Al was always one of the nicest and most positive men you would ever meet. He was a member of St. Johns Paul II Catholic Church and lived his faith with great enthusiasm. Al enjoyed spending his time with family and friends and was always there to give a helping hand to anyone in need.
Al is survived by his loving wife Donna, daughter Jill (Dean) Gardiner, sons Corey (Kate) Johnson and Kyle Johnson, as well as grandchildren Lia, Lexi, Julia, Declan, Justen, Stephen, Christian, Madison, Alec, and Morgan.
A memorial service will be held at 8:30 am on Friday, June 19 at St John Paul II Catholic Church, 127 Stone Mason Way Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081 (All are welcome). Mass will be followed by an 11 am private burial at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life at 1 pm at the Nocatee Welcome Center 245 Nocatee Center Way Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 (All are welcome).
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Al Johnson's name to the Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center (baptistmdanderson.com).
Albert William Johnson, 81, passed away on June 11, 2020, in Ponte Vedra, Florida surrounded by his family. He was born on January 15, 1939, in Cleveland, Ohio where he grew up. Al was the son of Albert W. Johnson Sr. and Ida Schumer. He was brother to Kenneth Johnson and Gary Johnson.
At the age of 17, Al entered the U.S. Navy, where he served our country honorably. After his Naval service, he started working for UPS, where he went on to have a successful career in the shipping and courier service. Upon retirement, he and his wife Donna opened "Al's Sandwich and Ice Cream Shoppe." Al Johnson wore many hats: husband, father, grandfather, true friend, a man of God, car enthusiast, fisherman, craftsman, artist, and painter. No matter how you came to know him, Al was always one of the nicest and most positive men you would ever meet. He was a member of St. Johns Paul II Catholic Church and lived his faith with great enthusiasm. Al enjoyed spending his time with family and friends and was always there to give a helping hand to anyone in need.
Al is survived by his loving wife Donna, daughter Jill (Dean) Gardiner, sons Corey (Kate) Johnson and Kyle Johnson, as well as grandchildren Lia, Lexi, Julia, Declan, Justen, Stephen, Christian, Madison, Alec, and Morgan.
A memorial service will be held at 8:30 am on Friday, June 19 at St John Paul II Catholic Church, 127 Stone Mason Way Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081 (All are welcome). Mass will be followed by an 11 am private burial at the Jacksonville National Cemetery. There will be a celebration of life at 1 pm at the Nocatee Welcome Center 245 Nocatee Center Way Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 (All are welcome).
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Al Johnson's name to the Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center (baptistmdanderson.com).
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaches Leader from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.