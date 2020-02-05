|
|
ALINE MIMS TRAYLOR
Aline Mims Traylor, age 98, passed away December 20, 2019. She was born in New York, NY on October 21, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Colonel Floyd Cobb Mims, and Edna Marshall Mims.
She was predeceased by her husband, Brigadier General John Pershing Traylor, and her son Stewart Harrison Traylor. She is survived by her sons Philip Marshall Traylor (Jill) and John Douglas Traylor (Cindy), her granddaughters Stephanie Carroll Burnette (Chris) and Melissa Erin McKenna (Chris) and great grandsons Colin Owen McKenna and Dylan John McKenna.
She has been a resident of Jacksonville, FL since 1971, and has resided at Vicar's Landing in Ponte Vedra Beach since 2005. She graduated from the College of William and Mary, and was a docent at the Cummer Museum for 30 years. She was a member of St. Marks' Episcopal Church and active on the Alter Guild, and was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. She was a member of the Springfield Garden Club, the English Speaking Union, the Ponte Vedra Club and the Timuquana Country Club.
Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville Beach.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Feb. 6, 2020