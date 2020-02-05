Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Aline Traylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aline Mims Traylor


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aline Mims Traylor Obituary
ALINE MIMS TRAYLOR
Aline Mims Traylor, age 98, passed away December 20, 2019. She was born in New York, NY on October 21, 1921. She was the daughter of the late Colonel Floyd Cobb Mims, and Edna Marshall Mims.
She was predeceased by her husband, Brigadier General John Pershing Traylor, and her son Stewart Harrison Traylor. She is survived by her sons Philip Marshall Traylor (Jill) and John Douglas Traylor (Cindy), her granddaughters Stephanie Carroll Burnette (Chris) and Melissa Erin McKenna (Chris) and great grandsons Colin Owen McKenna and Dylan John McKenna.
She has been a resident of Jacksonville, FL since 1971, and has resided at Vicar's Landing in Ponte Vedra Beach since 2005. She graduated from the College of William and Mary, and was a docent at the Cummer Museum for 30 years. She was a member of St. Marks' Episcopal Church and active on the Alter Guild, and was a member of Christ Episcopal Church in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL. She was a member of the Springfield Garden Club, the English Speaking Union, the Ponte Vedra Club and the Timuquana Country Club.
Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home in Jacksonville Beach.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -