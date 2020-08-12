1/1
Allen Joe Lundry
1937 - 2020
ALLEN JOE LUNDRY
Allen Joe Lundry, of Jacksonville Beach, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Monday, August 10, 2020. Mr. Lundry was born on May 23, 1937 in Harris McCurtain County, Oklahoma, and grew up in southwestern Arkansas. He retired from the U.S. Navy in 1978 as a Senior Chief Petty Officer after having served his country for 23 years. He also served as a Community Service Officer with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, retiring in 2001.
Mr. Lundry was a member of Neptune Baptist Church where he served as an active deacon, department leader, and Bible class teacher for many years.
Mr. Lundry was the son of George and Minnie Lundry of Arkansas, who predeceased him. He was also predeceased by nine siblings, Dorothy Lundry, Orpha Smith, Judy Ellis, Jane Borba, Jesse Lundry, Edward Lundry, George Lundry, Jr., Sue Hickman, and Marie Mistler.
Mr. Lundry is survived by his wife Mary Renee Lundry of Jacksonville Beach, two daughters Pamela Sue Foster of Texarkana, Texas and Amy Joe Coates of Richmond, Kentucky; two grandsons, Adam and Samuel Coates of Kentucky, and two granddaughters Evie Coates and Amelia Kathryn Coates of Richmond, Kentucky. Also surviving are two stepdaughters Holli Christie of Jacksonville, Florida, and Sharon Orser (Don) of Deland, Florida and a stepson Matthew Colborn of St. Petersburg, Florida. He is also survived by a brother, Frank Lundry of Escondido, California.
A memorial service will be held at Neptune Baptist Church, 407 Third Street, Neptune Beach, FL on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 AM with Pastor Tom Bary presiding. Mr. Lundry desired that his remains be interred in the Warren Smith Cemetery, Jacksonville Beach.

Published in The Beaches Leader from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Neptune Baptist Church
