Alvin M. Coplan

Alvin M. Coplan Obituary
ALVIN M. COPLAN
Alvin M. Coplan, an 81-year young gentleman passed from this life on November 1, 2019.He thrived in the business world as a publisher and real estate investor. His laugh and presence filled the room and enlarged everyone's life. Children would listen closely as he gently imparted wisdom he hoped would help them on their life's journeys.
From Janis Joplin and Neal Diamond to Ravel, Al enjoyed a variety of music and was a devoted supporter of the Jacksonville Symphony and of any music that he could jitterbug to.
The Holocaust Museum, St. Jude's hospital and a JCA fund to help children who couldn't afford summer camp were a few of his charitable interests.
His large family and many friends will miss him so much. We can't believe he's gone. We'll even miss the rascal in him and the collection of jokes he shared every time the social occasion required levity.
His desire, if he had to leave (and he fought hard to stay) was to return as a blackbird because "They're smart! They can get into football and baseball games for free and get the best seats."
A forty-five year resident of Atlantic Beach, a town he dearly loved, Al passed some of his last days at home with the excellent help of Community Hospice."
Ram Dass once said that "dying is like taking off a tight shoe." Perhaps Al was "was always waiting for this moment to be free. Blackbird fly. . ." Paul McCartney. We love you, Al, Dad, Grandpa, Uncle, Brother, Cousin, Friend, and Mentor.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Dec. 5, 2019
