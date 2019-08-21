|
|
ANA MERCEDES LYNTON
Ana Mercedes Lynton passed away peacefully in her home on August 13, 2019.
Ana was born in the Republic of Panama on December 28, 1944 to Martin Vega and Maria del Carmen. She was a long-time resident of Atlantic Beach and was preceded in death by her husband Donald Joe Moses who was a decorated Veteran of the United States Navy. Ana was a long-time member of American Legion post 316. Before retiring, she worked at the Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club and enjoyed her work.
Ana was passionate about gardening and proudly displayed her rose garden. She had a love for Boston Terriers and leaves behind her beloved companion Suzie. Ana never met a stranger, and loved sitting on her front porch and making new friends as they passed by. She leaves behind many dear friends and great neighbors. She loved listening to classic country music and dancing to salsa, merengue and music from her native country of Panama.
Ana is survived by her daughter, Heidi Aldridge from Houston, Texas; son, Kester Lynton and his wife Shannon from Jacksonville, Florida; and granddaughters, Aundrea, Hannah and Stella.
Visitation was from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, August 19th in Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass was celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 20th in St. Johns Catholic Church, 2400 Mayport Rd., Atlantic Beach, FL 32233.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ana's name to the Jacksonville Humane Society, 8464 Beach Blvd., Jax. FL 32216. Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 22, 2019