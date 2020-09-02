ANABELLE HERNANDEZ RUDOLPH

On August 18, 2020, Anabelle Hernandez Rudolph, 79, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away peacefully after a short struggle with COVID-19.

Anabelle was born in San Jose, Costa Rica on June 23, 1941 to the late Carmen Robert de Hernandez and Guillermo Hernandez Asch. She attended high school in Costa Rica before studying abroad at Mount St. Mary Academy in Burlington, Vermont, the University of Florence in Florence, Italy and the University of Costa Rica. She had a passion for traveling the world and learned several languages while living abroad.

She married Harold Marshall Rudolph before moving to Jacksonville, Florida in 1975 where they raised four children, Maurice Marshall Rudolph, Jason Myles Carmichael, Katherine Frances Rudolph and Karina Marie Rudolph.

Anabelle loved politics, music, cooking, entertaining and reading. Her lively spirit hosted many holiday celebrations throughout the years where she frequently welcomed new friends to enjoy her warm hospitality. She also worked hard to raise four children while working part-time for the United States District Court as a translator and later in her career she worked as a nanny for a lovely family where she spent many fun years. Some of her proudest accomplishments were obtaining her United States Citizenship and meeting Pope John Paul II.

Anabelle is survived by her son, Maurice Rudolph and his wife Dawn Rudolph, her daughter Karina Rudolph and three grandchildren, Mason Rudolph, Madison Rudolph and Madeline Schneider all from Jacksonville. She is also survived by her brother Guillermo Robert Hernandez, sister Lia Robert Hernandez and many beloved relatives residing in Costa Rica and abroad.

The family has dedicated masses for Anabelle at San Jose Catholic Church located at 3619 Toledo Road, Jacksonville at 8 am on September 18 and September 25. At Anabelle's request, the family will hold a service at a later date and place her ashes at the Volcan Irazu in Costa Rica where she cherished many happy memories of friends and family.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store