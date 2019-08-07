|
ANDREW CHARLES LAVENDER
Andrew Charles Lavender, 54, of Neptune Beach, FL, passed away unexpectedly at his home, on August 3, 2019. He was born in Middletown, NY and graduated from Seneca Valley High School after which he served in the US Navy. Andy had a 29-year career in Law Enforcement, most recently serving as a Corporal in the Jacksonville Beach Police Department. He is remembered for being a kind man, great friend and exemplary police officer. His absence will be felt by the citizens and community of Jacksonville Beach indefinitely.
He had a passion for hunting in Montana and coaching his son's football team in both Pop Warner and at Fletcher High School.
Andy was preceded in death by his father, Deane Lavender and is survived by his mother, Jane Lavender; children, Erika, Nicolas and Caelen Lavender; sister, Kendall Lonon (Ron); brother, Kirk Lavender (Mercedes); numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends and colleagues.
A service to celebrate Andy's life will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Church of Eleven22, San Pablo Rd. and Beach Blvd. To honor his memory, please send contributions, in lieu of flowers, to K-9 for Warriors @ k9sforwarriors.org, Blue Help @ bluehelp.org, or C.O.P.S. @ concernsforpolicesurvivors.org.
