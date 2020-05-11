|
|
ANDREW JAMES BERRY
Andrew James Berry, born on August 25, 1978 in Jacksonville, FL. Where he lived for his 41 years of life. Andy died on April 16, 2020 and will be laid to rest on April 24th at Beaches Memorial at 11:00am during a private funeral. Andy was son to Chuck and Jackie Berry; Brother to Eric and Jeanna; Father to Aidan Berry, Uncle to Jaclyn, Charlie, Liam, and Walker; Nephew to Mary, Louis, Joey, Theresa, Dave, Jenny Susan, and Chuck; Cousin to Scott, Jeremy, Louis, Jack, Caitlin, Nick, Shannon, J.D., Dustin, and Dillin; now in heaven with Jack Rulien (Papa), Keith Berry (Grandpa), Teddy Boyce (Gramps), and Kathrine Gosselin (Cousin); and a Friend to so many more. Andy had the biggest heart you would ever meet in a person. Andy went to high school at Sandalwood in Jacksonville, FL. His love for children and his family was like no others. He enjoyed being around others, fishing, hiking, animals, and crabbing just to name a few of his favorites. His favorite place for vacation was the mountains where he could hike and fish in the creeks. Andy will be missed by so many, but will live in our hearts forever.
Published in The Beaches Leader on May 12, 2020