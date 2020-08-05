ANN B. RIDDELL

Ann B. Riddell, of Jacksonville Beach passed away on May 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Paul's Catholic Church in Jacksonville Beach. Following the service everyone is invited to Pusser's Caribbean Grill in Ponte Vedra to celebrate what would have been her 100th Birthday. If desired lunch can be purchased. Please R.S.V.P. to (904) 571-8390 for service and/or Pusser's with the number attending.

