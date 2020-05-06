|
ANN B. RIDDELL
Frank L. Baum once wrote, "a heart is not judged by how much you love, but by how much you are loved by others." Never has such a sentiment been more pronounced than in the life of Ann B. Riddell, who passed away on May 3, 2020 at the age of 99.
A native of Richmond, Virginia, Ann moved to Jacksonville, Florida with her husband of 72 years, Robert M. Riddell Jr., after the second world war. Transitioning between Jacksonville and Gainesville after the Korean war, she raised her two sons Robert III and Michael while her husband attended college before returning to Jacksonville in 1957.
Upon returning to Jacksonville, she began her career at Fletcher High School where she served as the Secretary to the Principal for 28 years (and four principals) before retiring in 1985.
Upon retirement, she filled her days volunteering her services to the Jacksonville Beach Public Library, the Tournament Player's Club, and St. Martha's Circle, a group dedicated to preparing meals for funeral receptions.
Since 1946, Ann's life was tied very closely to St. Paul's Catholic Church at Jacksonville Beach, where she volunteered setting up the altar, working in the gift shop, and with the Catholic Council of Women.
While she is survived by her two grandsons Mathew and John, she also leaves behind legions of friends and family whose lives were forever enriched by her presence.
A private family graveside gathering will be held, as traditional funeral services are not possible at this time. A public memorial mass is planned for what would have been her 100th birthday on August 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's.
She requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to St. Paul's Catholic School at 428 2nd Ave. N. Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. Arrangements are under the direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in The Beaches Leader on May 7, 2020