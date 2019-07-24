ANN TRACY WINFREE

Ann Tracy Winfree, 88, of Atlantic Beach, FL passed away peacefully after a battle with Alzheimer's on July 19th, 2019. Born November 7th, 1930 in Lexington Kentucky, she grew up in Raleigh, NC and Dalton, GA before returning to the University of Kentucky. At UK, she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Delta Sorority and graduated with a BA in English in 1951, enjoying a 66 year career of voracious reading and correcting her children's grammar!

In 1952, she married William (Bill) Winfree, and they were married for 57 years before his passing. Ann was involved in numerous community efforts in Lexington, including chairing the Junior League Horse Show. In 1974, Ann and Bill moved to Atlantic Beach where she went on to earn her Master's in Library Science from Florida State University, formally culminating her lifelong interest in learning. She spent much of the next two decades working with the Jacksonville FL public library.

Ann, is survived by her four children, Leonard Trent (Deborah), Louise Woodson (Russell Sidelsky), Stuart Tracy (Helen) and Robert Whitlow (Amy), seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

A remembrance service will be held in Atlantic Beach at 4:00 pm Saturday, July 27th at the Adele Grage Cultural Center. Memorial donations in Ann's name will be received gratefully by: BEAM, 850 6th Ave. S., Ste. 400, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 or Unitarian Universalist Church, 7405 Arlington Expressway, Jacksonville, FL 32211. Published in The Beaches Leader on July 25, 2019