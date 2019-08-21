|
|
ANNA MARIE RYAN
Anna Marie Ryan, better known as Ann, Annie or Mama Ryan passed away on Wednesday, August 14th in her home in Jacksonville Beach, a home she had lived in for over 50 years. She was born in Brooklyn, NY in 1922. She was the sixth in line of a family that consisted of three boys and five girls. She was married to the late Lawrence (Larry) Ryan in 1946. The couple moved to the Jacksonville area in 1956 and to the Beach two years later.
During the second world war, she worked for Western Union as a teletype operator, relaying messages to families from their loved ones fighting overseas. She continued to work there after the war until her marriage 13 months later.
Sons, Larry (Sue) and William "Bubba" (Patti) were born in New York. After the family moved to the Beach, two more boys, Joe (Yi) and Jimmy (Tammy) arrived. With four boys to contend with, her house became a focal point for their friends to gather, usually at meal time. All their friends called her Mama Ryan, a moniker that would stay with her throughout the years.
She became a fixture at Fletcher Junior High. She worked in the cafeteria for many years and knew most of the students by name. She was a long-standing member of the Jax Beach Elks lodge and faithful parishioner at St Paul's Catholic church.
Ann loved her family and friends and always welcomed guests into her home. She was a fabulous cook famous for her home-made lasagna and folks came from far away to get a taste. Whenever there was a family gathering, you could tell, by the smile on her face, that she cherished these times most of all. She is survived by her four sons, eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She will be sorely missed.
The family will receive friends and relatives at the Beaches Chapel-Hardage Giddens Funeral home on Sunday, August 25 from 4 to 6 PM. A funeral mass will be held at St. Paul's Catholic Church on Monday, August 26 at 1PM with a reception at RP's Fine Food and Drink to follow.
The family wishes to convey our sincere appreciation to Community Hospice of Jacksonville and, especially to her care giver, Terry Cummings for being Mama Ryan's Guardian Angel in the last years of her life.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 22, 2019