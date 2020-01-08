|
ANTHONY (TONY) FRANCIS GABRIELLE JR.
Anthony (Tony) Francis Gabrielle Jr. passed away on December 24, 2019 at the age of 92 at Cypress Village, Jacksonville, FL. He was the beloved husband of Evelyn Gabrielle (nee Davis) for 69 1/2 years. Tony was born in Queens NY, the son of Anthony Sr. and Helen Gabrielle.
He graduated Massachusetts Institute of Technology with both a BS and MS Electrical Engineering degrees, and was granted a fellowship through the Alfred P. Sloan of Management at MIT. Tony had an engineering and managerial career for the American Electric Power Company in New York City for 30 years, while living in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ; reaching the ranks of VP of computer applications. He and his wife moved in 1980 to Beaumont, Texas, where Tony became the VP of Corporate Computer Systems for Gulf States Utilities until his retirement in 1992. In 1993, Tony and Evelyn relocated to Ponte Vedra, FL.
Tony was a member of St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church in Ho-Ho-Kus, NJ until his move to Florida in 1993, at which time he became a member of St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church in Jacksonville, FL. His extracurricular activities have included teaching evening classes at Columbia University and City College in New York, Newark College of Engineering in New Jersey, serving on the advisory councils in the electrical engineering departments of Texas A&M and Lamar Universities, as well as serving as an arbitrator for the Better Business Bureau in Beaumont, Texas. Tony also enjoyed being a board member of the YMCA, the Beaches Episcopal School, and for Pablo Towers in Jacksonville. He was an active mission pilot for the Civil Air Patrol while living in Texas, served as a SCORE counselor to start-up companies for the Small Business Administration in Jacksonville and was a sportsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, scuba diving, golf and tennis through the years.
Besides his wife, Evelyn, Tony is survived by his sons, Steven (Debbie), David (Kathy), grandchildren Julie (Andy) White, Alison (Matt) Wilson, April (Davis) Kali and Adam Gabrielle, great-grandchildren Owen and Charlie White, brother Glenn Gabrielle, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by both his parents, his brother Jerome Gabrielle and brother-in-law Jack Davis. Tony will be remembered as a loving husband and father, who cherished family above all things.
There will be a memorial service and reception on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church in Jacksonville Beach, FL beginning at 11am. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to either The Brotherhood of St. Andrews at St. Paul's by the Sea Episcopal Church, 465 11th Ave. North, Jacksonville Beach, FL or Pablo Towers Affordable Housing for the Elderly, 115 3rd St., Jacksonville Beach, FL.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Jan. 9, 2020