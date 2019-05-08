|
|
Anthony T. Paluszynski, of Atlantic Beach, Florida, December 22, 1931 - April 18, 2019; beloved father of Michael Paluszynski, Mark Paluszynski, Theresa (Paluszynski) Fennel and Trisha (Paluszynski) Gabriel, loving Poppy of Evan Paluszynski, Greylyn Paluszynski, Tiffany Paluszynski, Seth Paluszynski, Mason Fennel, Jennifer Van Fleet, Benjamin Gabriel and Andrew Gabriel, proud Great Grandfather to Parker Paluszynski, Teddy Paluszynski, Shiloh Van Fleet, Levi Van Fleet and Rayna Gabriel.
Mr. Paluszynski was a U.S. Navy veteran, where he served proudly from December 28, 1951 until July 6, 1971.
Memorial contributions may be made to: The St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT
A private family memorial will be held in his honor
Please share your condolences at: www.icsfuneralservices.com
Arrangements trusted to ICS Cremation & Funeral Services, 357 NW Wilks Lane Lake City, Florida 32055. 386-752-3436.
Published in The Beaches Leader on May 9, 2019