BARBARA ANN (BASS) BRUSKI
Barbara Ann (Bass) Bruski was born in Hazlehurst, GA on January 30, 1945 and died in Jacksonville, FL February 15, 2020. She graduated from Englewood High School. She worked in retail sales for F.W. Woolworths from 1964 until retiring in Jacksonville Beach.
She is survived by her husband Jim Bruski; daughter Angela (Charles) Williamson; granddaughter Paige Williamson (friend Joey); great granddaughter Ava Lyn Bryant; great grandson Orion Alicia; brother Glen (Sharon) Stone; and daughter Wendy; and all of her Wisconsin in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her parents Rufus and Lucille Stone; stepson James Bruski Jr.; and grandson Daniel Dufek. Barbara was a longtime member of the Ladies Auxiliary Post 129.
Services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the American Legion Post 129, 1151 4th Street South, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the . Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Feb. 20, 2020