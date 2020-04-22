|
BARBARA (BABS) GOLDSTEIN
Barbara (Babs) Goldstein, 89, passed away peacefully on April 12, 2020 while in Community Hospice.
Born May 24, 1930, a native of Toronto, Canada, Babs has been in Jacksonville since 1965 and moved to Atlantic Beach in 1979.
For over 30 years, Babs was a volunteer in the community. She started with WJCT - Channel 7 and their membership drive for several years and remained dedicated to helping them. When she filled out her volunteer time card, she wrote "Professional Volunteer" in the space allotted for occupation.....and she wasn't kidding!
Babs was actively involved with Baptist Hospital as a Pink Lady, Hope Haven, River Garden Hebrew Home, Love Grove school where she worked with deaf children and Hospice of N.E. Florida for many years. She was also president of Sisterhood at Beth Shalom Synagogue.
Babs also became a certified clown and was involved with the where she would don her clown attire and visit critically ill children in local hospitals.
Babs was truly a people person and gave THE BEST hugs. She spread such joy and was loved by all. A devoted & loving mother, she treasured her children. She was a beautiful soul and had a heart of gold.
Babs is survived by her children, Barry (deceased) Lainey, Sheila & Gary, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Donations may be made to www.communityhospice.org/donate.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Apr. 23, 2020