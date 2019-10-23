|
BARBARA H. FALLON
Barbara H. Fallon, proud Navy Wife of 20 years, passed away October 19, 2019 at the age of 74. She was born in Chicago, IL and graduated from St. Francis De Sales High School. She was married to First Class Petty Officer J.F. "Skip" Fallon U.S. Navy (retired) on May 23, 1964.
Barbara was a member of St. Paul's Catholic Church and had a passion for the local performing arts and many different animal organizations.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons, Gunnery Sergeant Roy C. Fallon (Rhonda) and Firefighter Brian H. Fallon (Amy); grandchildren: Joshua, Kyrstin, Jeremy, Jessica, Megan, and Chelsea; great-grandchildren, William, Myu, Suhaila, Cameron, Carter, Cashton and Cai; brother, Roy C. Krask and sister, Marion Kafka.
The family will receive friends for a visitation, Monday, October 28, 2019 from 5-7 pm at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 12 noon at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Jacksonville Beach with burial to follow at Jacksonville National Cemetery. For those who prefer, donations may be made to the Best Friends Animal Society.
"HER WORK HERE IS DONE!"
Published in The Beaches Leader on Oct. 24, 2019