BARBARA JAYNE WIKE
Barbara Jayne Wike, 93, of Jacksonville Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born to George W. and Clara Nina Andrew of Lawrenceville, Illinois. Barbara married her high school sweetheart, John David Wike (d. 2009), upon his return from WWII. Many of their 62 years of marriage were spent relocating to different areas of the US while John worked for the L.E. Myers Co. as an estimator-engineer.
As a homemaker, Barbara was kept busy caring for her husband and their three children, always ready for the call that they would be moving to another location. In 1984, Barbara and John established a home in Jacksonville Beach where they remained through retirement. They were active in the community, especially Beach United Methodist Church, now known as Beach Church. "Miss Barbara," as she was affectionally called, was very fond of babies, cats and the beautiful morning sunlight of her Florida home. Barbara was sweet and caring, never complaining regardless of the circumstances. She had a quirky sense of humor and dazzling blue eyes.
Barbara is survived by her two daughters, Deborah McDonald of Neptune Beach, Florida, Paula McWilliams of Dennis, Massachusetts, and son Jay D. Wike of St. Johns, Florida. She was the proud grandmother of six grandchildren and six great grandsons.
A ceremony for family and friends will be held at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
The family is grateful for the wonderful care and support of the staff at Anthem Lakes, Waterview Senior Living, and Vita's Healthcare/Hospice. In lieu of flowers, please pass on an act of kindness or make a donation to the Jacksonville Humane Society.
