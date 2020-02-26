|
|
BARBARA JEAN MILLER CROGHAN
Barbara Jean Miller Croghan, 88, Jacksonville Beach, passed away February 2, 2020. Barbara was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, and graduated from St. Paul's Catholic School Riverside in 1948. In the late 1950's she moved to Jacksonville Beach.
Barbara worked at Weather-Tite in Jacksonville for several years until she joined the Jacksonville Beach Police Department as a Dispatcher-Matron in 1974. She loved her job with the Police Department and embraced all whom she met there as her "work family". Ms. Barbara, as she was affectionately known, remained a dispatcher/communications officer at the department until she retired in 1993. She spent the next several years happily retired with her husband Fred. They traveled, golfed, and spent time doting on their grandchildren. In 2005, she went back to work at JBPD as a part-time dispatcher. (She missed her work family a lot!) She retired for the last time in 2008.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nell Miller, her brother Francis, husband Gary Addis (1983) and husband Frederick Croghan (2003). She is survived by her sister Gwendolyn Ogden and her niece Cheryl Turner, her son Michael (Mary) and daughter Susan (Chuck), eight grandchildren: John-Michael (Victoria), Jennifer, Ashten, Jason, Jacob, Jenny, Meghan (Max), Matthew; and six great grandchildren: Logan, Rylee Rae, Brylee, Natalye, Molly and Maya; former daughter-in-law Debbie Addis, close neighbors and many friends.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 1423 8th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Feb. 27, 2020