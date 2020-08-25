Or Copy this URL to Share

Mother Barbara Lee Walden Bines (84) entered into rest on Sunday, August 16, 2020. Graveside Rites will be held at 1:00pm, Friday, August 28, 2020 at the Arlington Park Cemetery, 6920 Lone Star Road. Barbara will rest for loved ones and friends on Thursday, August, 27, 2020 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the Southside Chapel.

Services Arranged by the Southside Chapel of Sarah L. Carter's Funeral Home, 2212 Emerson Street, Jacksonville, (904) 399-4150.

