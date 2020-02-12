|
|
BERTHA (BERNICE) FOSTER
The Lord called home, Bernice, 94, of Neptune Beach, a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend on January 3, 2020. She was born to John Frederick Claussen and Fredia Emma Riekens on May 25, 1925 in Creston, Nebraska. She attended Creston High school and graduated with the Class of 1942.
She will be remembered for her love of her husband Dewey, sons, family, and friends. She was a long time member of St. Andrew's Lutheran Church By-the-Sea and volunteer with the Baptist Beach Auxiliary.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers George and Alvin Claussen. She is survived by her husband Dewey, sons Mikel (Joan) and Thomas (Lynn), grandchildren Kirk (Meghan), Steven, James and John.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church By-the-Sea, 1801 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.
The family request in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church By-the-Sea or to Community Hospice.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Feb. 13, 2020