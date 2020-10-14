1/1
Beth Dudley Scott
1962 - 2020
BETH DUDLEY SCOTT
Beth Dudley Scott, 58, of Jacksonville Beach, passed away October 1st, 2020. She was born in Fort Pierce, Florida on February 16, 1962. Beth graduated from Fletcher High School in 1980. She was a co-owner of SurfSide Pools of Jacksonville Beach.
Beth had an undying love for her family, friends, and Jesus Christ. She was unselfishly devoted to caring for her parents in their elderly years. Beth loved gardening, crafting, dancing and Christian music, but her greatest joy was spending time with family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John C. Scott, Jr. & Mary Gray Scott. She survived by her siblings, John Calvin Scott III "Scotty" (Marcia), sisters Julie Louise Scott, Mary-Gray Scott Hollingsworth (Andy). Nieces, Tara Scott Shewey (Scot) and Kaileigh Hollingsworth Niznik (Andrew); nephews John Calvin Scott, IV "Johnny", Miles Patrick Scott, Andrew Scott Hollingsworth "Drew"; and grandnephew & grandniece Grayson and Harper Shewey.
Due to the Covid, the family held a private service.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Community Hospice & Palliative Care (Jacksonville) Beach Church (Jacksonville Beach)
To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit our memorial at www.hardage-giddensbeacheschapel.com. Arrangements are under the direction Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach, FL.

Published in The Beaches Leader from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
