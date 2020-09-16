1/1
Betty Jo "BeeJay" Lester
BETTY JO LESTER
Betty Jo Lester, 89, passed away peacefully on September 6, 2020.
Born in Sanford, FL in 1931, Betty Jo is known around the Beaches as BeeJay, the dog catcher. She is a 4th generation Floridian having moved to Neptune Beach just prior to Pearl Harbor and World War II in 1941. She was a 1949 Fletcher High graduate, attended Huntington College in Alabama and Stetson University in DeLand, FL, then received her AA degree from Jacksonville's FCCJ in her later years.
She was self-educated in captive wildlife management and a diversified career woman whose vocations included executive secretary, graphic artist, journalist, zookeeper, vet clerk, and state-certified animal control officer. She worked for six county newspapers as writer and photographer.
BeeJay devoted many years of her adult life to the care of domestic and wildlife animals. After her retirement in 1996 from the Atlantic Beach Police Department, she became a pet nanny and did critter caregiving to many Beaches residents pets. She devoted her time to rescuing many stray dogs and cats, injured sea and shore birds and other native Florida wildlife.
She raised many species of exotic felidae and had exciting and loving years with her eight margays, clouded leopard, bobcat and serval. She had several species of primates as her companions over the years, including a squirrel monkey, a young chimpanzee and three species of capuchin monkeys. She raised a bare-eyed cockatoo that was a friendly talker, saying over a dozen phrases.
An avid tennis player and ice skater, BeeJay was involved in athletics in her teens and throughout her adult life. She was an environmentalist who cared as much for the trees and the seas as she did for her animals. She was a devotee of classical music and opera with an extensive collection. In her senior years she became a classic ballroom dancer, competing in many local competitions and showcases.
Some of BeeJay's "firsts" were: first female to wear a bikini bathing suit in Neptune Beach in the 50's, first female zookeeper at the Jacksonville Zoo in the early 70's and the first female state certified animal control officer in Atlantic Beach in the late 80's.
A long-time member of LIOC Endangered Species Conversation Federation and the Simian Society of America, BeeJay contributed her time and money to several wildlife groups, including BEAKS bird sanctuary, Jungle Friends Primate sanctuary, and the Catty Shack exotic feline sanctuary. She also was a fan of the Live at the Met opera broadcasts, PBS television and to Stereo 89.9 Radio often donating to that station. Anyone wishing to do so may make contributions to any of the above, in lieu of flowers. At her request there will be no services.

Published in The Beaches Leader from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by A Dignified Alternative Hatcher Cremations - Jacksonville

September 15, 2020
Many years ago Folio said
"She will track you down" relating to her work as AB dog catcher.
She loved animals. Those who knew her will not forget her...
I can see her now, wherever she is, walking with her many animal friends. May she rest in peace.
Harriet Pruette
Friend
