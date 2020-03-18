|
BETTY LEE PROCTOR
Betty Lee Proctor, age 91, died peacefully at the McGraw Center of Community Hospice after a brief illness on March 14, 2020. Born on February 10, 1929 in Palatka, FL. She is the daughter of J.A. and Nina Conway.
Betty Lee lived her adult life in the beaches area and most recently Clare Bridge in Cypress Village, west of the Intracoastal Waterway.
She attended Stetson University and the University of Georgia where she studied piano and organ music and was a member of the Tri Delta Sorority. On August 15, 1948 she married her true love, Jack Proctor, and joined him in the family business (Proctor Ace Hardware) in 1957. She retired from the day to day operations of the business in 2013. She remained until her death a stockholder and board member.
A devout Christian, she was the organist and pianist at both First Baptist Church of Jacksonville Beach and Neptune Baptist Church for many years. While a member of these churches, she served in many leadership positions such as Chairman of the Personnel Committee and Chairman of the Pastor Search Committee.
She is survived by daughter, Christine Proctor Averett (Devron) of CA; sons, Steve (Leigh), Joe (Lizz) of the beaches; nine grandchildren: Joey Proctor (Sarah), Tommy Proctor, Danielle Cleary (Ian), Zachery Proctor, Caelen Proctor, Carson Proctor, all of the beaches, Maia Averett of Oakland, CA, Laurel Averett-Miner (Jesse) of Blacksburg, VA, Michelle Harris Eggers (Austin) of Boone, NC; and six great-grandchildren: Tempest, Oceana, Avanen, Gwenyn, Carson, and Kylie. She is predeceased by son, Daniel.
There will be a private graveside service with Dr. Eddie Lockamy officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Betty Lee Proctor to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida (http://www.community-hospice.com/index.htm).
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 19, 2020