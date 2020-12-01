1/
Bobby H. Boeneke
1935 - 2020
BOBBY H. BOENEKE
Bobby H. Boeneke of Cypress Village, passed away November 8, 2020. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA on August 23, 1935. Bob Boeneke graduated from Amite High School and received a Bachelorís degree from Jones College. He was married to Polly Boeneke on August 29, 1971.
Bob was a Chief Petty Officer in the US Navy which included two tours in Korea and three in Vietnam. He received the Defense Medal of Honor for Vietnam. He was also co-owner of Polly B Dance Academy.
He was a member of the Moose Club and had a passion for coin collecting, hunting, and bowling. He loved LSU and the Jags.
He was preceded in death by a son Robert Brian "Bobby" Boeneke (Demory) and brother, Sonny Boeneke. Survivors include his wife Polly; children, Dayna Williams, Deesie Bowen (Kenny), Liz Andreu (Tom), Derrin Drago (Erin), Jill Hilliard (Eddie), Chip Boeneke (Sarina); grandchildren, David Williams, Danielle Eldredge, Drue Williams, Kenedy Bowen, Annabella Bowen, Trey Andreu, Chrissy Andreu, Rachael Andreu, Rhyse Boeneke, Emory Boeneke, Barrett Boeneke, Cassidy Drago, Juliana Hilliard, Sophia Hilliard, Faith Hilliard, Chase Boeneke and Gage Boeneke; sister, Gay Marie Toler McCutcheon; and brother, George Boeneke.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held 2:30 pm, November 15th, at the Casa Marina Hotel & Restaurant, 691 1st St. N,
Jacksonville Beach.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 1701 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville Beach.

Published in The Beaches Leader from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home - Jacksonville Beach
1701 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
9042492374
