BRADY A. BROWN
Brady A. Brown, age 74, of Atlantic Beach, Florida passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio on April 23, 1945. He married Linda McCabe on April 18, 1969.
As a sailor, he served the nation in the U.S. Navy as a chef. He was a lifetime member of Vietnam Veterans and Disabled American Veterans. He loved God and his church and had a passion for nature, the sea, gardening, coin collecting and history. He is survived by his wife; daughter, Stacey Butos - McClenny, Florida; son, Brady A. Brown II - Ontario, Canada; grandchildren, Amber Hyde - Louisiana; Myana Best - Jacksonville, Florida, Bryan Best II - Louisiana; Stormy Best - Jacksonville, Florida; Brady T. Brown Ontario, Canada; great-grandchildren, Mason Hyde - Louisiana, Karmelo Daniels - Jacksonville; brothers, Steve Brown - Live Oak, Florida, George Brown - Crooksville, Ohio; sister, Edna Craigo - Newark, Ohio; many nephews and nieces.
Celebration of Life Service at 11:30 AM on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Oceanside Church of Christ, 1025 Snug Harbor Court, Atlantic Beach, Florida with visitation from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Committal Service with military honors rendered by the U.S. Navy at 12:30 PM at Beaches Memorial Park Cemetery, 1500 Main St, Atlantic Beach, Florida.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 13, 2020