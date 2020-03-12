Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brady Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brady A. Brown


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brady A. Brown Obituary
BRADY A. BROWN
Brady A. Brown, age 74, of Atlantic Beach, Florida passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio on April 23, 1945. He married Linda McCabe on April 18, 1969.
As a sailor, he served the nation in the U.S. Navy as a chef. He was a lifetime member of Vietnam Veterans and Disabled American Veterans. He loved God and his church and had a passion for nature, the sea, gardening, coin collecting and history. He is survived by his wife; daughter, Stacey Butos - McClenny, Florida; son, Brady A. Brown II - Ontario, Canada; grandchildren, Amber Hyde - Louisiana; Myana Best - Jacksonville, Florida, Bryan Best II - Louisiana; Stormy Best - Jacksonville, Florida; Brady T. Brown Ontario, Canada; great-grandchildren, Mason Hyde - Louisiana, Karmelo Daniels - Jacksonville; brothers, Steve Brown - Live Oak, Florida, George Brown - Crooksville, Ohio; sister, Edna Craigo - Newark, Ohio; many nephews and nieces.
Celebration of Life Service at 11:30 AM on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Oceanside Church of Christ, 1025 Snug Harbor Court, Atlantic Beach, Florida with visitation from 10:30 AM until the time of service. Committal Service with military honors rendered by the U.S. Navy at 12:30 PM at Beaches Memorial Park Cemetery, 1500 Main St, Atlantic Beach, Florida.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brady's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -