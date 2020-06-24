BRENDA CAROLE DAWSON

Brenda Carole Dawson, 72, of Neptune Beach, FL, passed away on June 5, 2020 after a wonderful life. She bravely fought Parkinson's for 15 years. She lived with dignity and grace every day.

Brenda was born in South Carolina and graduated from Ribault High School. She was a hair stylist and owned and operated several salons for more than 40 years.

Brenda enjoyed an exciting life with family, travel, and lifetime friendships. She spent a lot of time in her yard and cultivated a beautiful home inside and out. She was a warm and generous person who made everyone around her smile. She gave everything she had to life and lived to the fullest every day. She will be dearly missed.

She will be dearly missed by her husband Clyde, her children Justin (Leigh Anne), Chad (Cara), Cori (Josh) and her grandchildren Willow, Maggie, Sergio, Mia, Lukas.

A memorial service will be held June 27th at 11:00 at East Pointe Church, 270 Kernan Boulevard North, Jacksonville, FL 32225. In lieu of flowers, Brenda would like a donation to Parkinson's Research at the University of Florida.

