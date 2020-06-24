Brenda Carole Dawson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brenda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRENDA CAROLE DAWSON
Brenda Carole Dawson, 72, of Neptune Beach, FL, passed away on June 5, 2020 after a wonderful life. She bravely fought Parkinson's for 15 years. She lived with dignity and grace every day.
Brenda was born in South Carolina and graduated from Ribault High School. She was a hair stylist and owned and operated several salons for more than 40 years.
Brenda enjoyed an exciting life with family, travel, and lifetime friendships. She spent a lot of time in her yard and cultivated a beautiful home inside and out. She was a warm and generous person who made everyone around her smile. She gave everything she had to life and lived to the fullest every day. She will be dearly missed.
She will be dearly missed by her husband Clyde, her children Justin (Leigh Anne), Chad (Cara), Cori (Josh) and her grandchildren Willow, Maggie, Sergio, Mia, Lukas.
A memorial service will be held June 27th at 11:00 at East Pointe Church, 270 Kernan Boulevard North, Jacksonville, FL 32225. In lieu of flowers, Brenda would like a donation to Parkinson's Research at the University of Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaches Leader from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved