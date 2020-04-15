|
CAROL LEE CONKLIN
Carol Lee Conklin, 83, of Mayport, FL passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020 at her residence in Fleet Landing as a result of natural causes.
Carol was born in Washington, DC on December 19, 1936, the daughter of Ed and Lucille Grieashamer. Carol married James Eugene Conklin in May of 1962. He preceded her in death in December, 1996.
She is survived by her sister Janet Merkel and brother Ed Grieashamer; 4 children Mark Conklin, Scott Conklin, Terri Conran and Glenn Conklin; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Carol lived a full and joyful life and while passing is mourned by those that loved her, there is comfort in bearing witness to a life well lived.
No memorial service will be held given the current national health crisis. A quiet remembrance celebration will be held with family and friends when appropriate.
Published in The Beaches Leader on Apr. 16, 2020