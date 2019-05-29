Carolyn M. Viafora

Carolyn M. Viafora, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, age 84, passed peacefully on Sunday, May 19th at home in Ponte Vedra, FL. Born on February 14th, 1935 to Irene Yeary and Andrew Klein, she spent her childhood in Greenlawn, Long Island and attended RL Simpson High School in Huntington, Long Island. She received her BA in Economics. Carolyn and her adored husband of 49 years, the late Michael Viafora Jr. raised their family in Stony Brook, Long Island and later moved to Savannah, GA, and Atlantic Beach, FL.

She had two children, the late Michael Viafora III (Nancy) Jacksonville, FL and Althea Viafora-Kress, New York, NY. She is survived by her brother John Yeary of Rockwell, TX, her two granddaughters, Laura Viafora-Ray (Noah) Jacksonville, FL and Amber Viafora Judd (Kris) and her great-granddaughter, Avery Judd, Jersey City, NJ.

Carolyn always donated her time and energy to her community. A lover of history, she worked for Historic Savannah and also enjoyed gardening, painting and going with her family to the seaside. She was a member of Partners in Faith at the Community Presbyterian Church of Atlantic Beach and the President of the Newcomers organization. Carolyn, along with her dearest four-legged companion Beethoven, was an active and loved member of Del Webb. A passionate reader who always encouraged everyone to enjoy the many types of books she absorbed - biographies, novels, mysteries, politics, and ecology - Carolyn will be remembered as a Trivial Pursuit opponent anyone would want as a partner.

A time of remembrance for Carolyn will be included as part of a regular worship service on Sunday, June 2nd at 11:00 am at the Community Presbyterian Church of Atlantic Beach with internment and reception following the service.

In lieu of flowers, much appreciated donations may be made to Community Presbyterian Church of Atlantic Beach at 150 Sherry Drive, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233 and Community Hospice & Palliative Care at 4266 Sunbeam Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32257. Published in The Beaches Leader on May 30, 2019