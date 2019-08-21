Home

POWERED BY

Services
Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Fuchs,
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Edward "“Chuck"" Fuchs,


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Edward "“Chuck"" Fuchs, Obituary
CHARLES "CHUCK" EDWARDS FUCHS
Charles "Chuck" Edward Fuchs, USN (Retired) passed away at the age of 79 years old on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was a month shy of his 80th birthday. He was born in Cannelton, Indiana on September 28, 1939 to parents, Charles William and Anna Fuchs.
Chuck joined the Navy at 17 years old and served our country at various duty stations in South Carolina, California and Florida. During his time in the Navy, Chuck made two tours to Vietnam during the war. One tour he was aboard the USS Saratoga and the 2nd time he was in charge and ran his own swift boat patrolling the waters of Vietnam. Chuck spent 20 years in the Navy and retired in 1976. After he retired, Chuck worked as a Security Guard at the old Sea Turtle Hotel in Atlantic Beach as well as Wal-Mart and Regency Square Mall. Earlier in his life he enjoyed and taught Country Line dancing and loved to bowl. He also enjoyed going to the Fleet Reserve #290 and the American Legion #316, where he was a member of both.
Chuck is survived by his daughter, Debbie Johnson; son, Mike; daughter, Lori Whitaker; son, Bryan; son-in-law, Bill Johnson; daughter-in-law, Evelyn Fuchs; four grandchildren, Michael Johnson, Teresa Johnson, Devin Fuchs and Shelby Whitaker; brothers, John, Danny and Bob; sisters, Joann Fox, Meriann Rehorn and Colleen Nugent Spoden; numerous nieces and nephews; and ex-wife, Carole Fuchs. He was preceded in death by his brother Billy; sister, Pat; son, Gary; and parents William and Anna.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2400 Mayport Rd. at 11:00 am with Father Mark Waters as Celebrant, burial will follow at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now