|
|
CHARLES "CHUCK" EDWARDS FUCHS
Charles "Chuck" Edward Fuchs, USN (Retired) passed away at the age of 79 years old on Friday, August 16, 2019. He was a month shy of his 80th birthday. He was born in Cannelton, Indiana on September 28, 1939 to parents, Charles William and Anna Fuchs.
Chuck joined the Navy at 17 years old and served our country at various duty stations in South Carolina, California and Florida. During his time in the Navy, Chuck made two tours to Vietnam during the war. One tour he was aboard the USS Saratoga and the 2nd time he was in charge and ran his own swift boat patrolling the waters of Vietnam. Chuck spent 20 years in the Navy and retired in 1976. After he retired, Chuck worked as a Security Guard at the old Sea Turtle Hotel in Atlantic Beach as well as Wal-Mart and Regency Square Mall. Earlier in his life he enjoyed and taught Country Line dancing and loved to bowl. He also enjoyed going to the Fleet Reserve #290 and the American Legion #316, where he was a member of both.
Chuck is survived by his daughter, Debbie Johnson; son, Mike; daughter, Lori Whitaker; son, Bryan; son-in-law, Bill Johnson; daughter-in-law, Evelyn Fuchs; four grandchildren, Michael Johnson, Teresa Johnson, Devin Fuchs and Shelby Whitaker; brothers, John, Danny and Bob; sisters, Joann Fox, Meriann Rehorn and Colleen Nugent Spoden; numerous nieces and nephews; and ex-wife, Carole Fuchs. He was preceded in death by his brother Billy; sister, Pat; son, Gary; and parents William and Anna.
A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 2400 Mayport Rd. at 11:00 am with Father Mark Waters as Celebrant, burial will follow at the Jacksonville National Cemetery.
Please visit our online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Published in The Beaches Leader on Aug. 22, 2019